Vistara inaugurates daily flight service to Kathmandu

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 12

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated its daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Passengers on Vistara’s inaugural flight from Delhi were welcomed in Kathmandu on Tuesday with great excitement, as per a media release. Kathmandu is the fifth destination outside of India in the airline’s fast-growing network.

Stating that travellers to and from Nepal will now experience India’s only five-star airline that’s committed to making a mark with a world-class product and unparalleled service delivery, Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer of Vistara, said, “We will soon deploy aircraft with our three-class configuration and offer the only premium economy class for travel between India and Nepal.”

Vistara’s convenient flight timings enable customers to take one-stop connections to and from other cities in India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, etcetera.

The airline inaugurated its international operations in August of 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, and Colombo.

Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it adds over 40 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft until 2023. The new aircraft will help Vistara further expand within India as well as in starting medium and long haul international routes.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor and the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards.

It has consistently raised the bar for operations and service delivery in the Indian aviation industry in a short span of time to be today known as India’s only five-star airline (as per 2020 Apex Official Airline Ratings).

A version of this article appears in print on February 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

