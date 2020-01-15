Vistara set to start Kathmandu flights in Feb

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 14

Indian private airline company Vistara Airlines is all set to begin direct commercial flights on the Kathmandu-Delhi route from February 11.

Publishing a schedule for the Kathmandu flight today, company has informed it will start taking ticket bookings from Wednesday (January 15).

According to the company, it will be operating one flight per day in the first phase in the Kathmandu-Delhi route. As per the company, the ticket price for a round trip in the route has been fixed at Rs 16,999 for economy class, while the fare for business travellers has been set at

Rs 61,999 per person for a round trip.

Nepal is the fifth international destination of the carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Initially, the company had only been operating domestic flights in India. However, from July last year it started operating international flights. The airline has currently been operating international flights to Singapore, Dubai, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Recently the company placed an order of around 50 aircraft from Airbus aiming to expand its market in both the domestic and international sectors. As the aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between 2019 and 2023, the company is expanding its destinations aggressively.

Earlier, Jet Air had been earning a good profit in the Kathmandu-Delhi sector. However, soon after it halted flight operations, other airline companies, including Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), have taken advantage and started operating flights in this route. As per NAC, it is currently operating 17 flights a week in the Kathmandu-Delhi route against 11 flights a week earlier.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

