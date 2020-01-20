Young Entrepreneurs Summit-Women to be held this month

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 19

The Nepalese Young Entrepreneurs’ Forum (NYEF) has announced that it will organise the Young Entrepreneurs’ Summit-Women (YES-W) in February. The sixth edition of the event is being organised on January 26 with the theme of ‘Connect, Collaborate and Create’.

The event is being sponsored by Laxmi Bank.

As per the organisers, the one-day summit will have a series of sessions to highlight the issues being faced by women entrepreneurs.

Likewise, knowledge and skill enhancement sessions will also be conducted during the event with a major objective of facilitating links and networks among women entrepreneurs and to build connections with the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The summit will have entrepreneurs, working women, experts, inspirational speakers, panel discussions, a workshop and stalls for businesses to showcase their products.

The event will be followed by two panel discussions under the titles ‘She Economy’ and ‘Entrepreneurial Ecosystem’.

Likewise, a ‘Story Corner’ session will also be held aiming to have conversations about investment and growth, partnership and leadership.

Meanwhile, the summit will have stalls from emerging businesses to display their products.

The organisers expect around 300 participants to grace the event this year.

The entry fee for the event has been set at Rs 2,500, however for students the fee has been set at Rs 1,500. However, organisers said requests made by students and underprivileged women entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs for waiver of entry fee will be entertained.

