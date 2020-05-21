BIGBANG’s T.O.P rumoured to be dating Love Catcher 2’s Ga Bin

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Are BIGBANG’S T.O.P and Love Catcher 2’s Kim Ga Bin dating?

According to Soompi, on May 20, Chinese media outlet Sina reported that T.O.P was in a relationship with Kim Ga Bin, who appeared on Mnet’s romance reality show Love Catcher 2last year. Sina’s report shows a photo of T.O.P smiling with his arm around Kim Ga Bin’s shoulders. The photo had been uploaded onto Kim Ga Bin’s Instagram account and deleted.

The report also includes photos of Kim Ga Bin taken in a room with an ocean view that she posted on her Instagram account, alongside photos of a similar ocean view that T.O.P had uploaded to his own account. It was also pointed out that the two appear to own pajamas of the same design.

Following the report, a source from T.O.P’s agency YG Entertainment stated to Newsen, “We cannot confirm the details of our artiste’s personal life. We ask for your understanding.”

Kim Ga Bin signed with SM C&C in February and announced plans to promote as an actress.

According to Koreaboo, SM C&C released a statement agreeing with YG Entertainment and claimed they were unable to comment on it as it pertained to Kim’s personal affairs.

“As it pertains to her private life, it’s difficult to confirm (the rumors). It’s hard for us to comment on your questions. We ask for your understanding,” they said in the statement.

T.O.P is preparing to make a comeback with BIGBANG sometime within this year.

