KTAHMANDU: Former Miss World, actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. However, providing some respite for Bachchan family, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the infection.
Health Minister of Indian state of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to share the news. “Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bachchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” Tope tweeted.
Jaya Bachchan, 72, had tested negative in the antigen test that she underwent on Saturday. Aishwarya Rai, Miss World 1994, (47) and daughter Aaradhya (8) too had tested negative in the RDT test.
However, Asihwarya and Aaradhya’s swab samples were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
They were tested after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with Covid-19, yesterday. On Saturday evening, the father-son duo took to Twitter to share about their diagnosis. Abhishek tweeted soon after his father confirmed that he tested positive and had been shifted to the hospital.
On the same day, Aishwarya’s family members too had undergone Antigen tests in which they were declared coronavirus negative.
Likewise, Shweta Bachchan Nanda — daughter of the Bachchans– and her kids too had tested negative in the RDT test.
