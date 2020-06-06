Kylie Jenner tops Forbes highest paid celebs list a week after Forbes’ scathing report of her not being a billionaire

Himalayan News Service

LOS ANGELES: After making headlines a week ago in a Forbes report for not being a billionaire, Kylie Jenner on June 4 was ranked at Number 1 by Forbes in its annual world’s highest paid celebrities list.

She was followed by musician Kanye West, who is married to her half-sister Kim Kadarshian.

Jenner and West topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger

Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10, reports Reuters.

Forbes estimated that Jenner earned $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51 per cent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019.

Jenner, 22, made headlines a week ago when Forbes said that after reviewing data from the Coty sale, it no longer believed she was a billionaire as it had declared a year ago.

Jenner responded saying that the original Forbes estimate was based on “a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions”.

West is Number 2 on the list with an estimated $170 million in earnings, much of it from his deal with Adidas for his Yeezy sneaker brand.

West was also the top-earning musician, followed by Elton John who raked in most of his estimated $81 million from a lengthy farewell tour.

Forbes said the Celebrity Top 100 earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stadiums and sports arenas.

Tennis champion Federer took third place with an estimated $106.3 million, mostly from endorsement deals with the likes of Japanese clothing company Uniqlo and watch maker Rolex. He was followed by soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Newcomers included Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda ($45.5 million) and musician Billie Eilish ($53 million), who at age 18 was the youngest of the Celebrity 100.

Taylor Swift, who took the top spot in 2019, slid to 25th after the conclusion of her Reputation world tour.

