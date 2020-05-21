Nepal | May 21, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > Oprah Winfrey gives grants to ‘home’ cities during pandemic

Oprah Winfrey gives grants to ‘home’ cities during pandemic

Published: May 21, 2020 11:33 am On: Entertainment
Associated Press
Share Now:

NEW YORK: Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund.

She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born.

“The reason I’m talking about it is because there is going to be a need for people of means to step up,” Winfrey said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I mean, this thing is not going away. Even when the virus is gone, the devastation left by people not being able to work for months who were holding on paycheck to paycheck, who have used up their savings — people are going to be in need. So my thing is, look in your own neighborhood, in your own backyard to see how you can serve and where your service is most essential. That is the real essential work, I think, for people of means.”

After speaking with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other leaders, Winfrey decided to give $5 million to Live Healthy Chicago, which provides immediate support to seniors and high-risk residents affected by the coronavirus.

In Nashville, where Winfrey lived with her father and started her media career, she is giving $2 million to NashvilleNurtures, a collaboration with Mount Zion Baptist Church and Tennessee State University, Winfrey’s alma mater. They plan to feed 10,000 families in and around the city.

In Milwaukee, where she lived with her mother, Winfrey is assisting those in need of housing and mental health care with a $100,000 donation to SaintA and The Nia Imani Family, Inc.

In Baltimore, where Winfrey also built her media career, she’s donating money to Living Classrooms Foundation and Center for Urban Families.

She will also give $115,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi.

“I’m not opposed to big organizations dispersing money, but I always like to do the on-the-ground grassroots stuff myself,” she said. “Look, I want to be able to reach people who have been incarcerated and are coming out of prison. I want to reach mothers of domestic violence. I want to reach people. I want to feed people. I want to help people get access to testing.”

Winfrey said she’s been homebound since March 11, four days after she wrapped her nine-city wellness tour that visited arenas like Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Forum in Inglewood, California.

She announced her COVID-19 Relief Fund last month, initially giving $1 million to America’s Food Fund. She said Wednesday that she will also give grants to advocacy organization Global CitizenNew Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago and Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, Texas, among other organizations.

Before giving out millions to others, Winfrey said she first helped the people closest to her.

“The first thing I did was start in my own family, people I knew who were going to be touched and were not going to have jobs. Then I moved out to people who I’ve worked with and known who maybe would be out of work. I started literally here, working my way out, and then into the community. So people who I hadn’t spoken to in years ended up getting checks from me like, ‘What is this?’” she said.

“All the cousins and some aunties — try to help your own family first,” she added. “I didn’t want an announcement about, ‘I’m going out into the world trying to help other people’ and then your own family saying, ‘Hey, I can’t pay my light bill. I can’t pay my rent.’”

Last week, Winfrey gave a commencement speech during Facebook’s virtual “Graduation 2020” event, and asked the graduates, “What will your essential service be?” She said she’s asked herself the same question.

“What this pandemic has done is made me think about giving differently. How I give and who’s on the receiving end of that, and how do you do that in such a way that sustains people? I’ve ultimately always believed that you teach people to fish … but sometimes people just need fish and a piece of bread,” she said. “Sometimes you need some fish, OK? Sometimes you don’t have time to learn to fish. I just need some fish today!”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Prioritise smooth supply of petroleum products

Share Now:
petroleum products Nepal

File Photo: THT

Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found

Kathmandu

Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.

Read More…

New Zealand space launch has nation reaching for the stars

Share Now:
New Zealand Space Launch

This February 16, 2017 photo supplied by Rocket Lab, shows the Electron rocket at the launch site on the Mahia Peninsula in the North Island of New Zealand. Photo: AP

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.

That’s if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.

Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.

“So far, it’s only superpowers that have go Read More…

North Korea’s Unit 180, the cyber warfare cell that worries the West

Share Now:
North Korea cyber

Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang before sunset, on April 15, 2017. Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea’s main spy agency has a special cell called Unit 180 that is likely to have launched some of its most daring and successful cyber attacks, according to defectors, officials and internet security experts.

North Korea has been blamed in recent years for a series of online attacks, mostly on financial networks, in the United States, South Korea and over a dozen other countries.

Cyber security researchers have also said they have found technical evidence that could link Nor Read More…

Recommended Stories:

1 killed, 7 injured in Waling jeep fall

Share Now:
[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1KqeC4478kk4Kz5jMVFKMlRmF0V4&w=720&h=485]

KATHMANDU: One person was killed and seven other sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres down at Pekhu in Waling Municipality-14 in Syanja district, on Sunday.

According to Inspector Chin Kapor Gurung at Waling Police Office, Sanu Khand Thakuri of Waling Municipality-14 lost her life in the accident.

The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the local Waling Primary Health Centre, however, two of them have been referred to the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, added Gurung.

The ill-fated jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5416) was heading to Waling from Thana in the district this morning.

The rough mountain terrain road compounded with rain made the road slippery to cause the accident, according to Gurung.

  Read More…

India’s ‘new Silk Road’ snub highlights gulf with China

Share Now:

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six cabinet colleagues to its “new Silk Road” summit this month, even offering to rename a flagship Pakistani project running through disputed territory to persuade them to attend, a top official in Modi’s ruling group and diplomats said.

But New Delhi rebuffed Beijing’s diplomatic push, incensed that a key project in its massive initiative to open land and sea corridors linking China with the rest of Asia and beyond runs through Pakistani controll Read More…

Govt endorses policy and programme for FY 2017/18

Share Now:
The office of the prime minister and council of ministers, OPMCM

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar as captured on Friday, October 14, 2016. Photo: RSS

KATHMANDU: The government on Sunday has endorsed its policy and programme for fiscal year 2017/18 as RSS reported.

A Cabinet meeting held this morning at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar also decided to present the policies and programmes before President Bidya Devi Bhandari later this evening for final approval.

According to Minister for Information and Read More…

Committed for people’s trust

Share Now:

Local bodies representatives in Bhaktapur

Local bodies representatives elected from various political parties pose for a group photo after taking oath in Bhaktapur Municipality, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…

Indian climber missing on Mt Everest

Share Now:
Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar. Photo: Facebook

KATHMANDU: An Indian climber has gone out of contact on Mt Everest since yesterday, according to the expedition organiser.

Chhewang Sherpa, Managing Director at Arun Treks, said that Ravi Kumar, a climber from Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, India, has gone out of contact from the balcony area after he was descending to lower camps after successfully standing atop the world’s highest peak at 1:28 pm on Saturday.

According to him, his climbing guide Lakpa Wongya Sherpa has also been found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV.  Ravi Kumar and the climbing guide got separated during the descent, he added. “Efforts are underway to conduct a search for the missing climber.” Read More…

© 2020 The Himalayan Times