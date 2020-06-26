Popular K-celebs Lee Joon, Jung So-min announce breakup after 3 years of dating

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean stars Lee Joon and Jung So-min on June 26 announced the end of their relationship after having dated for three years.

The agencies of both stars confirmed the breakup of the two stars, according to Allkpop.

Lee Joon’s label Prain TPC told media outlets, “It’s true that Lee Joon and Jung So-min have broken up. Lee Joon will greet the public soon with a good production soon.”

Likewise, Jung So-min’s label Blossom Entertainment relayed, “After confirming with the individual, we’ve learned that the couple’s breakup news is true.”

Lee and Jung went public with their relationship in 2017 after having worked together the drama My Father Is Strange. The two maintained their relationship throughout Lee’s mandatory military service which he started in October 2017.

Koreaboo reports that their breakup was first revealed by Dispatch which stated: “They spent a lot of time apart. They had a lot of schedules, so they drifted away from each other. They have decided to just focus on their own work now.”

Lee Joon, a former member of K-pop band MBLAQ, has ventured into acting too and worked in dramas like Vampire Detective, Gap Dong and films like Ninja Assassin among others. He is considering making his comeback with Netflix‘s new drama Sea of Silence.

Jung So-min is remembered for being Kim Hyung-joong’s (Jiho of Boys Before Flowers) love interest in Playful Kiss, while she has gone on to cement her chops as an actor in works like Because This is My First Life and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes among others, while her recent work Soul Mechanic just ended airing.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook