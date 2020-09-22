1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 66,632 as 1,356 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
Read Also: Covid shows no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley, 647 infections logged today
As many as 823 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 48,061 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
As of today, there are 18,142 active cases of infection in the country while 7,171 people are under quarantine.
Likewise, two fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 429.
On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 65,276 with 1,154 new cases.
KATHMANDU: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by budding actress Payal Ghosh, said he intends to pursue legal action while the actress has said she will file an FIR against him. Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has revealed that she has initiated legal action against after her name was dragged in a defamatory in #MeToo case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh. In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that Kashyap tried to harass her i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling wants to work with Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as she finds them talented. "I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented," Mindy was quoted as saying Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the Read More...
ROME: Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title Read More...
LONDON: Champions Liverpool and Leicester City maintained their winning starts to the Premier League on Sunday as the second weekend of the new season produced a goal-rush. Sadio Mane scored twice just after the break to give Liverpool a 2-0 victory at Chelsea who played half the game with 10 men Read More...
WOLVERHAMPTON: Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to first-half goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden plus a late Gabriel Jesus strike on Monday. The result means there has not been a single drawn ma Read More...
MILAN: AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and missed an open goal as he secured a 2-0 win over Bologna to get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start on Monday. The 38-year-old broke the deadlock with a towering header in the 35th minute and added the second wit Read More...