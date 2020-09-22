Nepal | September 22, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > 1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday

1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday

Published: September 22, 2020 4:22 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 66,632 as 1,356 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Read Also: Covid shows no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley, 647 infections logged today

As many as 823 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 48,061 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 18,142 active cases of infection in the country while 7,171 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, two fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 429.

On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 65,276 with 1,154 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to pursue legal route against sexual misconduct allegations, actress Payal Ghosh to file FIR

KATHMANDU: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by budding actress Payal Ghosh, said he intends to pursue legal action while the actress has said she will file an FIR against him. Issuing a statement through his lawyer, Kashyap also said it was sad that a Read More...

Indian actress Richa Chadha initiates legal action after Payal Ghosh drags her name in #MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has revealed that she has initiated legal action against after her name was dragged in a defamatory in #MeToo case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh. In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that Kashyap tried to harass her i Read More...

American actress Mindy Kaling finds Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor talented, wants to work with them

KATHMANDU: Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling wants to work with Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as she finds them talented. &quot;I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They&#39;re both so talented,&quot; Mindy was quoted as saying Read More...

Manchester City _Ilkay Gundogan

Man City's Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him the third player in the squad to return a positive test in recent weeks. City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for the Read More...

Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final

ROME: Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title Read More...

Leicester go top, Liverpool claim second win as goals fly in

LONDON: Champions Liverpool and Leicester City maintained their winning starts to the Premier League on Sunday as the second weekend of the new season produced a goal-rush. Sadio Mane scored twice just after the break to give Liverpool a 2-0 victory at Chelsea who played half the game with 10 men Read More...

Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON: Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to first-half goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden plus a late Gabriel Jesus strike on Monday. The result means there has not been a single drawn ma Read More...

Irrepressible Ibrahimovic scores twice as Milan win opener

MILAN: AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and missed an open goal as he secured a 2-0 win over Bologna to get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start on Monday. The 38-year-old broke the deadlock with a towering header in the 35th minute and added the second wit Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times