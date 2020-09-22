1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 66,632 as 1,356 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 823 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 48,061 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 18,142 active cases of infection in the country while 7,171 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, two fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 429.

On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 65,276 with 1,154 new cases.

