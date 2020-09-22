Two Covid-19 fatalities reported Tuesday, death-toll stands at 429

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Two fatalities from coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours after which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll stands at 429.

This is after long that a relatively low number of deaths from the disease has been reported in the country.

Both the deaths were registered in the Bagmati province.

Read Also: Covid shows no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley, 647 infections logged today

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, a 50-year-old woman from Kabhrepalanchok and a 50-year-old man from Kathmandu succumbed to the infection.

Nepal has more than 66,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 31 million whereas the global death-toll is approaching the 1 million mark.

Read Also: 1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday

On Monday, Nepal reported its highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus where as many as sixteen Covid-19 fatalities were confirmed taking the fatality tally to 427.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook