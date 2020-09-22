THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday too logged over 600 new cases of coronavirus infection.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, of the 647 total cases, the capital recorded 511 cases while 63 new infections surfaced in Bhaktapur and 73 in Lalitpur.

The valley’s tally amounts to 47.7 per cent of total cases in the country today which amounted to 1356 infections.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as around 7000 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, seven districts — Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Myagdi, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.

Today, two deaths were reported — both in Bagmati province — after which Nepal’s covid death-toll stands at 429.

