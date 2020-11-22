16 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,321

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,321.

1,669 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 220,308.

Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 58 million.

On Saturday, seven individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook