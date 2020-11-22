1,669 new cases recorded on Sunday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 220,308

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 220,308.

In the last 24 hours, 957 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 773 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 131 and 53 cases respectively.

Likewise, 5,699 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 199,024 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, stands at 88.4 percent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 19,963.

Meanwhile, sixteen more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,321.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,660,075 PCR tests have been carried out till date. In the last 24 hours, 8,032 tests were conducted.

Currently, there are 686 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 218,639 with 1,674 newly confirmed cases.

More than 58 million people are reported to have been infected with Covid-19 globally while over 1.3 million people have lost their lives.

