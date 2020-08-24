224 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Kathmandu Valley

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 224 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population.

This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 224 cases, 177 surfaced in Kathmandu district and Lalitpur logged 33 cases, while Bhaktapur reported 14 new cases in one day.

Prior to this, a record high 216 infections were logged in Kathmandu Valley, on Sunday.

Kathmandu along with six other districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, Sarlahi, and Bara — has over 500 active cases of infection in the country. There are over 2,000 active cases in Kathmandu alone, making it the district with the highest number of total and active Covid-19 cases.

Nepal’s Covid-19 count crossed the 32,000-mark and stands at 32,678 today with detection of 743 new cases.

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 157 with eight new fatalities reported today.

