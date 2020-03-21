23 persons held for fleecing passengers

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Police on Friday arrested 23 transport entrepreneurs and workers from different parts of Kathmandu valley for overcharging passengers.

As the outflow of people from the valley increases amid novel coronavirus scare, transport entrepreneurs were found defrauding the passengers.

Traffic police said that they had also warned ticket clerks against possible incidents of double-ticketing, blackmailing and selling tickets in black.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

