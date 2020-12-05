460 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 460 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 204 are females and 256 are males.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 5,651 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,128 and 493 respectively.

Today, the nationwide coronavirus case tally reached 239,885 with 1,024 new infections.

Meanwhile, 10 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death-toll in the country to 1,577.

