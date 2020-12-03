561 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 561 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 250 are females and 311 are males.

As many as 455 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 80 and 26 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 6,337 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,276 and 585 respectively.

Today, the nationwide coronavirus case tally reached 237,589 with 1,343 new infections.

Meanwhile, 13 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death-toll in the country to 1,551.

