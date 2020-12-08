594 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 594 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

Of the total 1,382 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 412 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 113 and 69 infections respectively.

263 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 331 are males.

Currently, there are 4,877 active infections in Kathmandu, 992 in Lalitpur, and 450 in Bhaktapur. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,686.

So far, 424 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 96 in Bhaktapur, and 125 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death-toll has advanced to 1,637.

Meanwhile, a total of 85,883 people have recovered from the infection in Kathmandu while 12,900 have recovered in Lalitpur and 7,751 in Bhaktapur.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.

