70th National Democracy Day marked today

KATHMANDU: Commemorating the day when democracy was established in the nation, the 70th National Democracy Day was observed across the country today.

A special programme was held at Tundikhel in the capital city. Present at the programme were President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota, Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa, ministers, members of the HoR and NA, representatives from diplomatic missions, high-ranking government officials, among others.

Cultural dances and music, march-past by security personnel, and band performances were part of the celebration. Likewise, flower petals were showered from atop a helicopter carrying a banner that read ’70th National Democracy Day-2076′.

On the occasion, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said, “We have been gathered here today to remember and honour the important day, which was engraved in history as a result of the sacrifices and struggles of the people.” He paid his tribute to the known and unknown martyrs who gave their lives to establish democracy. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to encourage the younger generation to respect the country’s civilisation, culture, history, and the contribution made by their ancestors in bringing the country where it stands today.

Every year, Falgun 7 of the Nepali calendar is marked as the National Democracy Day. In 2007 BS, on this day, democracy was established in the country ending the over-a-century-old autocratic Rana regime.

