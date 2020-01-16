B & C Medical College Director Durga Prasai faces arrest

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police are on the lookout for Durga Prasain, the Executive Director of Jhapa based B & C Medical College, on the basis of a complaint lodged against him at the district administration for indecent behaviour.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sabin Pradhan of District Police Office, Bhaktapur informed that the complaint has been filed and they have begun the process for further investigation and action.

Earlier this month, Prasain had accused Vice-chair of Medical Education Commission Dr Shree Krishna Giri of demanding Rs 200 million from him for granting affiliation to his medical college.

In response, Giri had pressed charge for defamation against Durga Prasain. The Administration then issued order to the police to detain Prasain following legal actions sought by Giri.

On January 14, Prasain lodged a complaint against MEC’s Vice-chair with the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority and the Department of Money Laundering Investigation for earning disproportionate property.

Police are, however, yet to apprehend Prasain. The medical college owner rose to prominence of sorts after his picture dining with the supremo-duo of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal went viral on social media.

