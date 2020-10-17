Nepal | October 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Bhaktapur abduction accused killed in police custody: NHRC

Bhaktapur abduction accused killed in police custody: NHRC

Published: October 17, 2020 8:52 am On: Kathmandu
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16

The National Human Rights Commission has ruled that police personnel killed Gopal Tamang of Sindhupalchowk and Ajay Tamang of Nuwakot while they were in their custody.

A woman trying to comfort Chameli Khadka, the mother of Nishan Khadka, who was killed by his abductors, in Bhaktapur, on Monday, August 6, 2018. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT

Nepal Police had claimed that Gopal and Ajay Tamang, accused of kidnapping and murdering 11-year-old boy Nishan Khadka, were killed in an encounter. The alleged kidnappers were killed in Surya Binayak forest in Bhaktapur district on 6 August 2018, the same day when the boy was found buried in a pit dug for laying the foundation of an under-construction house belonging to local Shyam Lavat at Nagadesh Tole, Madhyapur Thimi. Police had concluded that the boy was strangled using a handkerchief.

READ MORE:

NHRC has asked the government to take action against the then deputy superintendent of police Rugam Bahadur Kuwar, sub-inspectors Dipendra Chand, Prashanna Malla and Ranjit Lama and Assistant Sub-inspector Rajan Khadka for their role in the ‘extra-judicial killing of the Tamang duo’.

The NHRC also asked the government to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family of Nishan Khadka and Rs 1 lakh each to the families of Gopal Tamang and Ajay Tamang.

READ ALSO: 

A version of this article appears in print on October 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Coronavirus , vaccines, vaccines trails

Sinovac coronavirus vaccine offered by Chinese city for emergency use costs $60

BEIJING: A Chinese city is offering Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme for about $60. The eastern city of Jiaxin's center for disease control and prevention (CDC) said in a statement on WeChat that tw Read More...

Biden and Trump return to campaign trail after dueling town halls

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE/DORAL, FLORIDA: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during duelling televised town halls. The split-screen events, whi Read More...

4,392 fresh infections take Nepal's Covid-19 tally to 126,137 on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137. There are currently 37,382 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,808 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. While Read More...

Nepal's Covid-19 death toll crosses 700 with 21 fatalities reported today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities reported in various parts of the country on Friday. With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 715. It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have Read More...

CIT to deposit Rs 12.5 billion in fixed deposit

KATHMANDU: Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) will deposit Rs 12.5 billion in a fixed deposit account in commercial banks, according to a notice issued by the Trust today. According to the CIT, the trust is all set to open fixed deposit accounts in commercial banks categorised as "A" level banks by Read More...

Thai PM rejects calls to resign, braces for renewed protest

BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Police closed roads and put up barricades around a major Bangk Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 4392 new cases, 3522 recoveries, 21 fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday Till date, 1,254, Read More...

2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday

KATHMANDU: As many as 2,402 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Friday. Of the total new cases, 1,784 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 244 and 374 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times