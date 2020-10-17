Bhaktapur abduction accused killed in police custody: NHRC

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16

The National Human Rights Commission has ruled that police personnel killed Gopal Tamang of Sindhupalchowk and Ajay Tamang of Nuwakot while they were in their custody.

Nepal Police had claimed that Gopal and Ajay Tamang, accused of kidnapping and murdering 11-year-old boy Nishan Khadka, were killed in an encounter. The alleged kidnappers were killed in Surya Binayak forest in Bhaktapur district on 6 August 2018, the same day when the boy was found buried in a pit dug for laying the foundation of an under-construction house belonging to local Shyam Lavat at Nagadesh Tole, Madhyapur Thimi. Police had concluded that the boy was strangled using a handkerchief.

NHRC has asked the government to take action against the then deputy superintendent of police Rugam Bahadur Kuwar, sub-inspectors Dipendra Chand, Prashanna Malla and Ranjit Lama and Assistant Sub-inspector Rajan Khadka for their role in the ‘extra-judicial killing of the Tamang duo’.

The NHRC also asked the government to provide Rs 3 lakh to the family of Nishan Khadka and Rs 1 lakh each to the families of Gopal Tamang and Ajay Tamang.

