CGTN revises tweet on Chomolungma, says peak located in China-Nepal border

KATHMANDU: Amid social media users’ furore over India unilaterally opening link road to Lipulekh in Nepali territory, an early May tweet by the Chinese media on Mt Chomolungma‘s location has resurfaced, leading to another episode of debates and dismay.

The tweet posted by China Global Television Network (CGTN) on May 2 claims that Mount Chomolungma, also known as Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak is located in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

However, the CGTN has now posted a revised tweet stating that the peak stands on China-Nepal border. The tweet reads “An extraordinary sun halo was spotted on May 1 in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, the world’s highest peak located on the China-Nepal border”.

In pictures📸: An extraordinary sun halo was spotted on May 1 in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, the world’s highest peak located on the China-Nepal border pic.twitter.com/TMEY5aT4yl — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 10, 2020

The previous tweet by the official twitter handle of the CGTN including pictures of Chomolungma had brought forth outcry on social networking sites, urging CGTN to check the facts.

The previous tweet has been deleted.

