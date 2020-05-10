After Lipulekh, Chinese media’s May 2 tweet on Chomolungma trends on social media

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Amid social media users’ furore over India unilaterally opening link road to Lipulekh in Nepali territory, an early May tweet by the Chinese media on Mt Chomolungma‘s location has resurfaced, leading to another episode of debates and dismay.

The tweet posted by China Global Television Network (CGTN) on May 2 claims that Mount Chomolungma, also known as Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak is located in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

This claim by the official twitter handle of the CGTN including pictures of Chomolungma has brought forth outcry on social networking sites, urging CGTN to check the facts. The social media users have urged the media to delete the tweet and apologise.

In pictures📷: An extraordinary sun halo was spotted Friday in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak located in China’s #Tibet Autonomous Region pic.twitter.com/wATFz4DXzI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 2, 2020

Recently, China had sent scientists to climb Chomolungma while the world’s highest peak is empty of commercial climbers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Xinhua News Agency on April 30 said a 53-member team from the Ministry of National Resources has been conducting preliminary scientific work since early March.

Meanwhile, China Mobile and Huawei have jointly taken 5G connectivity to a new height by bringing the network to the summit of Everest upon the completion of the establishment of the world’s highest 5G base station at an altitude of 6,500 metres above sea level in the Chinese side of the mountain.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook