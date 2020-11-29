Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe lands in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Defence Minister of China Wei Fenghe arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday morning.
He is here in the capital on a one-day visit.
Fenghe went straight to the Chinese Embassy in Baluwatar from Tribhuvan International Airport where his flight landed at around 10:45.
The Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to meet Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa in a while. He will later call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister and Minister for Defence KP Sharma Oli.
After wrapping his whirlwind day’s visits, Fenghe will return home in the evening today.
