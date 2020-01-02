CIAA detains suspended CDO

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 1

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has detained former chief district officer of Dolakha Khagendra Prasad Rijal for investigating his alleged involvement in bribery and corruption.

Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson said Rijal, was taken into custody yesterday. On December 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs had relieved him of all his responsibilities on the recommendation of the anti-graft body.

As per the CIAA Act-1991, in case there exists reasonable ground to believe that the public post holder, against whom an action has been initiated on charges of corruption, may conceal or destroy evidence against him/her, or hamper or obstruct inquiry and investigation, the anti-graft body may write to the concerned government agency to suspend him/her from the post.

The CIAA had investigated Rijal’s involvement in settlement of cases under the jurisdiction of his office, in which he received bribe from crime suspects and released them on bail. The CIAA has also taken into account news published or broadcast through various media as the base for its investigation.

It was revealed that Rijal had sought a bail of Rs 100,000 from Kumar Lama Moktan of Melung Rural Municipality-4, Dolakha in a public offence case last week, but issued him a receipt of only Rs 10,000, keeping the rest of the amount with himself. The financial irregularity came to light when Lama exposed the receipt to media in Rijal’s presence on December 5.

Dolakha District Police Office had arrested Lama under a public offence case, 24 days ago.

Following a trial hearing, Lama’s wife Renu Tamang had handed 100,000 rupees to the CDO to secure Lama’s release but had got a receipt of only 10,000 rupees. When she reached the CDO’s office to inquire about the remaining amount, Rijal handed Rs 90,000 to Lama’s wife, requesting her not to make the issue public.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

