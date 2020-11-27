Council of trade unions slams employers

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
The Council affiliated to the International Trade Union Federation has called for including workers of the informal and self-employed sectors in the social security scheme.
In a joint statement, the three large trade unions of the country – General Federation of Trade Unions, Nepal Trade Union Congress and All Nepal Trade Union Federation — drew the attention of the government to the need to revise the Social Security plan Work Procedure to guarantee social security to workers of the unorganised and self-employed sectors.
Although workers in organised sectors have social security protection in accordance with labour laws, the social security does not cover labourers in the informal and self-employment sectors; hence, it has failed to appeal to all workers.
Likewise, the Council also urged the government to launch the Unemployed Insurance Plan at the earliest as per the Social Security Act and based on contribution for protection of employment of workers. Reform to health, medical treatment services to cover the contributor’s dependent family was also urged.
Council President Binod Shrestha in an online press conference held on the occasion of the Third Social Security Day yesterday said the government should bring programmes to encourage workers by removing the shortcomings seen in the main plan. He said the low participation of employers in the programme after two years of its declaration proved that employers were insincere towards workers.
“On the basis of listing and the situation of contribution, the leadership of employers’ organisations participating in the policy and plan related to the programme are also not enlisting their firms and industries. This proves that employers are not honest,” Shrestha said.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
