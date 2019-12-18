Disaster management information system launched

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 17

The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced comprehensive and integrated disaster information management system to strengthen information based disaster risk reduction and response. It provides real time data about hazards and disaster events, affected population and casualty.

With the launch of DIMS at the ministry, provincial and local levels need not develop separate system. All local levels have access to DIMS. They can update and provide disaster related information from the field, which can be directly fed into the system.

According to a report published by the MoHA, DIMS will assist all three tiers of the government in sharing early warning information, risk mapping, warehousing of search and rescue materials and emergency operation and maintaining records of disaster-related incidents. It will help all agencies to coordinate with one another to carry out disaster management activities faster, easier and in more effective manner. DIMS will be used as a common platform for disaster management. MoHA had launched the system after holding discussion with provincial and local levels and other stakeholders. “It serves as repository of data, information, policies and key decisions on disaster risk reduction and management in the country for fostering partnership on disaster management.

It also serves as common system for disaster management at multiple levels of the government and stakeholders,” the report stated.

