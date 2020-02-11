DoTM to increase age limit for obtaining driving licence

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 10

The Department of Transport Management is set to make the minimum age for obtaining a driving licence 18 years.

The draft of the Motor Vehicles and Transport Management Act-2019 will replace the existing provisions of minimum 16 years of age to obtain a driving licence, said Director General of the Department Gogan Bahadur Hamal.

DoTM is also set to increase licence validity period from existing five years to 10 years, he said.

Findings of several studies show that young drivers are more vulnerable to accidents.

The minimum age criteria for obtaining driving licence for both private and public vehicles will be extended.

The ministry is holding discussions on the draft with several bodies. The issue will reach the Parliament in the form of a bill through the Council of Ministers after the ministry completes discussions.

“The draft has proposed to set educational criteria for a driver. One has to pass Grade X to obtain a driving licence and we have proposed to make this provision mandatory,” DoTM Director General Hamal said.

DoTM is, however, still undecided on whether to include ‘tootle’ and ‘pathao’, ride-sharing service providers, in the Act. Ongoing discussions are directed towards bringing them under the regulations lawfully.

