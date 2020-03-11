THT Online

KATHMANDU: An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at an under-construction house belonging to former Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, in Madhyapur Thimi Municipality-1 this morning.

According to Spokesperson at the Metropolitan Police, Thimi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deepak Giri, a pressure cooker bomb placed outside the southeastern gate of the three-storey building exploded at Lokanthali, at around 7:55 am. The house premises has two entrance gates — one on the northern side and another on the southeastern side.

A Maruti van (Ba 19 Cha 4781) parked on the premises of the house was also damaged, police informed.

No injuries have been reported as no workers were present at the site. However, the window glasses of the two houses in the neighbourhood were damaged in the explosion.

Meanwhile, a joint team of security personnel deployed from Bhaktapur Metropolitan Police Range and Metropolitan Police Circle, Thimi and others dispatched from Kathmandu carried out an onsite investigation, said DSP Giri.

Former minister Baskota, who has been accused of negotiating kickback from Bijay Prakash Mishra, a Swiss company agent in the security press procurement deal, has filed a defamation case against Mishra at Kathmandu District Court. On the other hand, complaints have also been lodged against Baskota at the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority accusing him of negotiating kickbacks in the security press procurement deal.

Baskota resigned as minister of communications and information technology a few days ago after Mishra leaked an audiotape, where Baskota is heard negotiating Rs 740 million commission with Mishra in the security press procurement deal.

