FAAN aims to resolve Bhuwan-Samragyee issue wisely

KATHMANDU: Nepali actor and producer Bhuwan KC had appealed to the Nepal Chalchitra Kalakar Sangh (Film Artistes Association of Nepal – FAAN) on July 2 for an investigation into the damaging posts about him on social media by actor Samragyee RL Shah.
FAAN, confirmed they’d received the letter of appeal the same day, and says that the body will resolve the issue in a wise manner.
“We will bring the two together and listen to each and try to solve the matter wisely,” shares Mohan Niroula, Vice-chairman and Spokepersin of FAAN.
“We have solved many such cases through FAAN — we are trying for the same (in this case) too. I believe both parties will agree to this.”
He adds that KC is for solving the matter through FAAN.
Shah had posted videos on her Instagram in the last week talking about the harassment she has faced at the hands of some people in the film industry. She has not named anyone in her videos.
