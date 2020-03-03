Fin Min Khatiwada resigns, likely to be reappointed tomorrow

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has resigned today on maturity of his two-year tenure as a National Assembly lawmaker.

Khatiwada, who recently was also conferred the responsibility of Communications and Information Technology Ministry, tendered his resignation to President Bidya Devi Bhandari through the Chief Secretary of the government.

However, the government may reappoint Khatiwada, and it is likely to do so, for six more months. Khatiwada must then be nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament again for the extension of his ministerial tenure.

READ ALSO:

FinMin Khatiwada’s two-year term as NA lawmaker comes to an end

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook