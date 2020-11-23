Govt seeks clarification from four health facilities

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22

The government has sought clarification from four health centres — Star Hospital, Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Sooriya Health Care and HAMS Hospital — for not abiding by the government decision to keep record of coronavirus reports.

The health centres have been asked to submit their clarification within 24 hours.

The government has made it mandatory for health facilities to keep coronavirus negative reports for a month and positive reports for three months.

“These health centres were not following record keeping rules,” said Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

The ministry has said the health centres and laboratories were investigated after the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation sent a letter to the health ministry because persons, who had tested negative for coronavirus in Nepal had tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong, Dubai and Japan.

“The investigations were led by a team headed by the director of National Public Health Laboratory,” said Gautam.

Also, the health ministry has directed all the laboratories and health centres to count inconclusive reports of coronavirus as positive reports from now on.

“Check identity cards for coronavirus testing,” directed health ministry. The health ministry has directed the laboratories to look for national identity cards for virus testing.

Also, it has directed the labs to apply biometrics or similar other system for testing samples of those visiting foreign countries for their identification.

“For those going to foreign countries, the samples should be tested at Level A laboratories.

The information should be given to the Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Aviation and COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre,” said Dr Gautam.

Meanwhile, the government has suggested that the provision for staying in quarantine for 14 days be made mandatory for those coming to the country via air and land routes.

The Incident Command System of the health ministry has directed the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre to make necessary arrangements for testing samples of those who show symptoms of coronavirus while staying in quarantine,

