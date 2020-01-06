Govt to provide service via mobile app

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 5

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has formulated Citizen Mobile App Operation Directive-2019 to deliver government services via mobile phones, tablets and other kinds of electronic gadgets.

Government bodies that will provide services via citizen mobile app for users are the Public Service Commission, Office of the Auditor General, Public Procurement Monitoring Office, Department of Passports, Department of Foreign Employment, Department of Transport Management, Inland Revenue Department, Department of Land Management and Archive, Office of the Company Registrar and Social Security Fund.

According to the directive, any Nepali citizen wishing to benefit from the citizen mobile app may submit an application via his/her personal mobile phone. Upon receipt of the application, the applicant shall be provided with one-time password. A service seeker has to enter the password along with his/her name, address and date of birth to get desired service from government agencies. The government agency will verify the authenticity of the SIM and identity of the concerned user from telecom service providers, before delivering required services. If the details mentioned by the users don’t match the records at the office of telecom service providers, the registration process shall be cancelled.

“If a service seeker is a registered user of the app, he/she can submit application to receive online services. In case any fee is chargeable for the service, the amount shall be paid to the concerned government service provider agency as instructed by the app,” the directive reads. No addition charge shall be levied for using the app.

It requires the concerned government service provider agency to accord high priority for service delivery through the app, 24 hours a day. “The service provider agencies prescribed by the OPMCM shall be responsible to maintain privacy details and information of the users in accordance with the existing laws,” it reads.

The OPMCM may seek help of Nepal Telecommunications Authority, other telecom service providers, National Information Technology Centre, and provincial and local levels for the operation, management and maintenance of the app. It is mandated to provide service online in provincial and local levels.

