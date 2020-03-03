Health report of five suspected COVID-19 patients to be delivered today

Sabitri Dhakal/ THT Online

KATHMANDU: The report of throat swab and blood samples collected from the five suspected COVID-19 patients is likely to be out late in the afternoon today. The samples were sent to the National Public Health Laboratory for the test.

With the admission of one more person on Monday, a total of five patients suspected of having contracted CoVID-19 are currently under observation at the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, spokesperson for the hospital, Anup Bastola told THT correspondent Sabitri Dhakal.

All the persons admitted to the isolation ward have respiratory problems along with other symptoms, according to Bastola.

The patients include two Nepalis who had recently returned from South Korea, two others who had returned from China and a Chinese national from Beijing. One of the returnees used to work in Daegu. All five suspected of having been infected are adult males.

