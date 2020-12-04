Infections in Kathmandu Valley increase by 606 on Friday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 606 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday.
Of the total 1,272 new cases in the country, Kathmandu reported 450 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 125 and 31 infections respectively.
247 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 359 are males.
Currently, there are 5,996 active infections in Kathmandu. The number of similar cases in Lalitpur is 1,255 and that in Bhaktapur is 540. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 15,447.
So far, 395 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 95 in Bhaktapur, and 120 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death toll has advanced to 1,567.
The three districts of the valley along with Morang, Kaski and Jhapa have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.
