Japan extends support for disaster resilience

Kathmandu, February 20

The Government of Japan is extending financial assistance of USD 314,912 (approximately Rs 36 million) to Japan International Support Programme under grant assistance for NGO projects.

JISP, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with National Federation of Youth NGO Nepal, a Nepali partner to implement Disaster Risk Reduction Strengthening Project in Kathmandu.

A contract relating to this project was signed and exchanged today between Saigo Masamichi, ambassador of Japan to Nepal and Yoshida Mayumi, representative director, JISP, at the Embassy of Japan.

The assistance will be used to strengthen response and resilience capacity of Kathmandu, that is prone to earthquakes and fire, said a press release issued by the embassy.

According to the embassy, the project will work in close coordination with Kathmandu Metropolitan City and its’ people.

The project aims to promote community-based disaster prevention activities based on experience and know-how from Japan.

Japan International Support Program will provide basic rescue tools that can be utilised during emergency evacuation and provide first aid to beneficiary communities.

Japan International Support Program will also support capacity building training for staffers of Disaster Management Department of KMC, health posts and local schools. Some of the participants will also be trained as trainers so that they can provide training to community volunteers in future.

Japan has expertise on disaster management as the country is highly prone to earthquake and tsunami. It has been helping Nepal with disaster management skills.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

