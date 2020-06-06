KMC set to launch ‘Cash for Work’ scheme

KATHMANDU, JUNE 5
Kathmandu Metropolitan City has issued a procedure to guarantee a source of livelihood to the daily wagers, who have been rendered jobless for more than two months as economic activities have been completely halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown.
The procedure came into force following approval of the municipal executive of KMC. According to the metropolis, the procedure was issued to help thousands of daily wagers and their families residing in the city cope with the situation worsened by the protracted lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
As per the procedure released by the metropolis on its official website, the wards concerned will mobilise the unemployed daily wagers in public infrastructure development, maintenance, sewerage and footpath management, heritage conservation and beautification, public park protection and greenery development, sanitation and waste management and other works as prescribed by KMC.
Labourers, who have been residing inside KMC for the past six months and are physically capable of working in the assigned areas, will be benefited from ‘Cash for Work’ programme. “One person from each family of daily wagers will be mobilised in work for at least twice a week. The labourers will get a wage fixed by the Government of Nepal for unskilled workers,” the procedure reads. For the current fiscal, the government had set minimum monthly wage of unskilled labourers at Rs 13,450.
The concerned ward secretary or member will maintain daily attendance of the daily wagers in the field.
Work duration will be generally eight hours a day. KMC has already collected the data of daily wagers living in Kathmandu for this purpose.
Though the government recently said no one should die of hunger during the lockdown that has deprived tens of thousands of poor people and daily wagers of their livelihoods, it has yet to announce a comprehensive relief package for them.
Lockdown imposed by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19 has confined people to their homes and suspended all economic activities. Rights bodies have expressed concern about devastating impact of the lockdown on the poor people, who work in informal sector with no or little savings.
KATHMANDU: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Girirajmani Pokharel, has said decision regarding the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and examination of Grade 11 and 12 would be taken within a week. In a virtual discussion organized by Education Journalists Network on Thursday, M Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 4 As many as 27 COVID-19 infected persons, including four women, were discharged from Koshi Hospital of Biratnagar today after they recovered from the disease. Seven of the persons discharged are from Jhapa, six from Morang, four each from Sunsari and Dhankuta, and three are f Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has penalised private telecom Ncell for operating value added services (VAS) without its consent. A recent meeting of the board of NTA decided to penalise Ncell with Rs 500,000 for operating VAS like ‘Love Detector’ and ‘Magic Vo Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 After facing some major technical glitches, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has postponed the date to launch its mobile application to Sunday. Earlier, it was scheduled to launch the application last Tuesday. Anil Shrestha, technical director at NEA, said they faced some Read More...
MEXICO CITY: The number of new novel coronavirus infections in Mexico reported on Thursday surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin America's major nations. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier defend Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has added 1.25 megawatts of electricity generated by the solar project in Nuwakot to the national transmission system. With this latest development, the 25MW project has formally come into operation from today. The electricity generated by th Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Former President of All Nepal Football Association Narendra Shrestha and current executive committee Vice-president Pankaj Nembang have written to Federation of International Football Association and Asian Football Confederation regarding ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa’s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 4 The Government of Nepal said its attention had been drawn to a press statement released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday on freedom of expression during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which a brief reference was made about Nepal. Issuing a press r Read More...