Kathmandu valley records 404 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 404 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday.
Of the total 1,217 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 328 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 51 and 25 infections respectively.
Of those newly infected in the valley, 160 are females while 244 are males.
Read Also: 1,217 new cases recorded on Thursday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 245,650
Currently, there are 4,745 active infections in Kathmandu, 950 in Lalitpur, and 412 in Bhaktapur. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,386.
So far, 432 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 97 in Bhaktapur, and 129 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death-toll has advanced to 1,663.
Read Also: 12 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,663
Meanwhile, a total of 86,728 people have recovered from the infection in Kathmandu while 13,064 have recovered in Lalitpur, and 7,852 in Bhaktapur.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.
