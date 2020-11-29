Kathmandu Valley records 548 new cases on Sunday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 548 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 244 are females and 304 are males.
As many as 422 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 61 and 65 cases respectively.
The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 7,633 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,518 and 648 respectively.
Today, the nationwide coronavirus tally reached 231,978 with 1,255 new infections.
Meanwhile, 25 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,479.
