Kathmandu Valley records 902 coronavirus infections on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley recorded as many as 902 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of single-day coronavirus infections detected in the three districts 900 for the first time on Tuesday, with 934 cases.

The capital alone recorded 697 new cases. While 93 new cases were found in Bhaktapur and 112 in Lalitpur.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases 9692 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 1096 live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is 1183.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, four districts — Mustang, Manang, Dolpa and Mugu — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, seven additional fatalities were reported today with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 498.

