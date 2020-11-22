Kathmandu Valley reports 957 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 957 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday.

Of the total, 415 are females and 542 are males.

As many as 773 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 131 and 53 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 8,869 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,685 and 708 respectively.

Meanwhile, 16 more covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,321.

The nationwide infection count advanced to 220,308 with 1,669 new cases today.

