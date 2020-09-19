THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than half of the total cases reported from across the country on Sunday.

On Friday, it witnessed a massive jump in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases as record-high 859 infections were registered.

Today’s reported infections in the valley is 59.05 per cent of the country’s total cases.

The capital Kathmandu alone recorded 570 infections.

Meanwhile, the number of infected patients are gradually increasing in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur. While 83 cases were detected in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours, Lalitpur registered 58 cases.

Kathmandu along with eight other districts — Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha, Sunsari and Rupandehi — have over 500 active cases.

Kathmandu district alone has around 6000 live infections.

Likewise, the seven districts with zero active infections are Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Myagdi, Dolpa, Humla and Mugu.

