Khatiwada reappointed Minister in Oli cabinet

KATHMANDU: Former Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has been re-inducted as a Minister in the Oli Cabinet today. Khatiwada on Tuesday had tendered his resignation to President Bidya Devi Bhandari as his tenure as a National Assembly matured on the same day.

President Bhadari reappointed Khatiwada today on recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as per Article 78 (1) of the constitution., according to the Office of the President. He has been assigned with the responsibilities of Finance as well as Communcation and Information ministries.

He will have to take the oath of office and secrecy again. Khatiwada was confident of his reappointement as he had told mediapersons a few days ago that they can expect his continuity and reappointment on Maech 4.

Despite his reappointment as finance minister, Khatiwada will not be able to remain in the office for more than six months as his tenure as National Assembly member has expired on March 6. He must become member of either of the two houses of the Parliament within six months to continue serving as finance minister beyond that period.

