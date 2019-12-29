Livestock service business to be made systematic

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 28

The government has registered Animal Health and Livestock Services Council Bill-2019 at the Secretariat of the Federal Parliament to make the existing animal health and livestock service business more systematic and organised.

The bill also aims to develop and promote animal health and livestock service business in the country. This bill further proposes establishment of a 23-member Animal Health and Livestock Services Council led by a person from among the registered second class animal health and livestock service entrepreneurs with at least five years of experience in the related field. The office of the council shall be located in Kathmandu valley.

The council shall have its members, including women, in a proportional representation system from all seven provinces and related universities. Any person, who has been convicted of criminal offences, including moral turpitude and has been blacklisted as per the law or lost mental balance, will not be eligible to be appointed as chairperson or member of the council.

The functions, duties and powers of the council are to formulate necessary policies, plans and programmes to make animal health and livestock service business systematic and submit the same to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development for approval; implement the policies, plans and programmes approved by the government; provide suggestions to the MoALD to ensure quality of animal products, animal reproduction and animal husbandry; and determine the qualification of animal health and livestock service entrepreneurs.

Similarly, the council shall provide certificates to entrepreneurs on the basis of their qualification; prepare and implement code of ethics for them; develop policy related to curricula of the educational institutions that provide education on animal health and livestock service business; and initiate action against entrepreneurs who violate the code of conduct and other terms and conditions.

The bill stipulates a provision that bars an individual from operating animal health and livestock service business without getting registered with the council. For this, the interested individual shall have to submit an application along with prescribed documents and academic certificate to the council. However, entrepreneurs, who are already registered with Nepal Veterinary Council, may not have to register with the proposed council.

If an entrepreneur is convicted of crimes such as corruption, rape, human trafficking, drug smuggling, money laundering, misuse of passport, kidnapping and other heinous crimes, his/her registration with the council shall be cancelled. The bill has also proposed the provision for categorising animal health and livestock service entrepreneurs into four classes — A, B, C and D — according to their academic qualifications and work experience.

“The council may conduct examinations for the registration of entrepreneurs to ensure quality, as per the requirement. Any person, who fails to pass the test, shall not be eligible to obtain certificate from the council,” the bill states.

The council has to develop its organisational structure and get it approved by the ministry for appointment of required number of employees.

There shall be a separate fund of the council and its final audit shall be conducted by the Office of the Auditor General.

If any person carries out animal health and livestock service business in contravention of the provisions stipulated in the bill, he/she shall be liable to a fine not exceeding Rs 30,000.

The Government of Nepal shall be the plaintiff in the cases set forth in this bill.

Similarly, the council may form various thematic committees for implementing its decisions, besides delegating powers to the hair, vice-chair or members. The bill empowers the council to formulate necessary directives and procedures for implementing the law with approval of the ministry.

