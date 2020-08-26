Man, aide held for possessing 6.5 kg opium

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25
Police arrested a young couple for illegally possessing 6.5 kilograms opium yesterday.
Among the arrested are Dilip Biswokarma, 22, of Jajarkot district and Pramila Raut, 18, of Bhimeshwor Municipality- 6, of Dolakha district. They were living in a house at Tarakeshwar Municipality-4, Kathmandu.
Acting on a tip-off Metropolitan Police Crime Division had mobilised police personnel in the area. The police had seized the opium carried by Bishwokarma in a black backpack from around Sesmatipul area, yesterday.
The duo said they had bought the opium from a remote area of Jajarkot district at Rs 150,000 per kilogram.
The opium was grown in the area. Pure raw opium like the one seized by the police comes at a price ranging Rs 200,00 to Rs 250,000 in Nepali market, according to police.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Thapa of the MCD said Bishwokarma, who was a member of a large organised crime group, was going to trade the opium for Rs 800,000 per kilogram.
Raut told the police that she had transported the drug from Chitwan to Kathmandu.
The Kathmandu District Court has remanded five days of judicial custody for the couple. Police have also notified their units in Jajarkot about possible opium plantation in the area.
Opium cultivation is illegal in Nepal. However, people in the rural areas are still engaged in the farming of the high value drug. Raw opium is also converted to brown sugar through chemical reaction in laboratories. But, due to lack of knowledge and the chemicals to change its properties, opiums are mostly sold raw in the country, said SSP Thapa.
Opium is the dried latex obtained from a poppy plant, which contains morphine, an alkaloid, used to produce heroin.
Cultivation of opium plants is rampant in parts of the high hilly region these days, mainly in Makwanpur, Dhading, Baglung, Salyan, Jajarkot, Rolpa and Rukum. A few years ago, opium plantation was also common in Tarai districts like Rautahat, Bara and Parsa. But, the plantation in Tarai region has almost come to end due to continuous patrolling by the police, according to SSP Thapa.
Remoteness and economic backwardness of the rural people are major factors in illicit cultivation of opium. Due to lack of proper observation and police personnel, controlling opium production has become a herculean task for police.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum. "We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned au Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a baby at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS, on Monday. The baby was delivered at the hospital's Covid-19 special unit. According to the hospital's spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 24 Gauradaha Municipality in Jhapa has imposed a partial lockdown effective from today given the COVID-19 risk. The decision was taken by an all-party meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Rohit Kumar Sah today. According to Chief Administrative Officer Khem Ojha of the mu Read More...
DADELDHURA, AUGUST 24 Technicians are busy testing swab samples in the newly acquired PCR machine in Dadeldhura of Sudurpaschim Province. Lab in-charge in Dadeldhura Hospital Ishwori Bhusal said the swab samples were collected not only from the seven hilly districts of Sudurpaschim, but from K Read More...
Do you have pain in your feet without any injuries? Is your foot turning in while standing and walking? Unknowingly, you might have a condition called flat feet. ‘Flat feet’ is a condition in which the arch of the foot is abnormally flattened down, bringing the entire sole in contact with th Read More...
Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western and Southern Open on Monday by taking out self-destructing fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 3-6 7-5. Murray offered hope he was on the right track after his injury woes with a tidy first-round win over Fr Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 Traders in the valley have raised the price of vegetables in recent days citing low and production and disruption in supply. Generally, August and September are considered a lean period for vegetable production and every year vegetable prices increase during these months. Read More...