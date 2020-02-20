Minister Baskota takes to social media to announce resignation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today.

Baskota resigned in the wake of controversy that lead to widespread scrutiny on the minister’s moral conduct. The minister landed himself in controversy following the leak of an audio clip wherein he is heard to be bargaining for commission in the process of establishing the security printing press.

Earlier, Speaker of the Parliament apprised the House of the resignation. Baskota, at 4:08pm, took to social media to announce his decision. “As questions have been raised against me, I have tendered resignation to the Prime Minister on moral grounds. Thank you.”

मेरो बारेमा प्रश्न उठेकोले सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्रीज्यू समक्ष नैतिकताको आधारमा मन्त्री पदवाट राजिनामा दिएको जानकारी गराउँदछु। धन्यवाद । — Gokul Prasad Baskota (@GokulPBaskota) February 20, 2020

