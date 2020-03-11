NCP chair Dahal decries IED explosion near Baskota’s home

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has condemned the explosion of improvised explosive device (IED) near the residence of former minister Gokul Prasad Baskota at Bhaktapur, this morning.

Issuing a statement, Dahal said, ”I, personally and on behalf of the party, denounce the criminal incident and draw the government’s attention towards finding out the guilty and taking a stern legal action against the culprit/s.”

An unidentified group exploded a pressure cooker bomb targeting the house of NCP central committee member and House of Representatives (HoR) member Baskota at Lokanthali of Madhyapur Municipality-1. The explosion caused some damage to the infrastructure.

