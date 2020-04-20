NCP (NCP) Secretariat meeting called at 5:30

THT Online

KATHMANDU: An emergency meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat will be held shortly, in Baluwatar.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed that the Secretariat meeting will be held at 5:30.

This move follows the cabinet’s recent decision, made today, of issuing an ordinance that allows amendment to provision of splitting a political party.

The Cabinet meeting held this afternoon took a decision to ease the process for a political party to split by attaining a 40 percent majority in either parliamentary party or the central committee, confirmed a member of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

