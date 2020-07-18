NCP Secretariat meet to commence at 3pm today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been scheduled to commence at 3:00 pm today.

The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The NCP is holding its secretariat meeting at a time when its standing committee meeting has been put off till Sunday as the party’s co-chairs — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — have not been able to iron out their differences.

Discussions to settle the deepening rift within the party’s factions is expected to take place in today’s secretariat meeting, PM’s personal secretariat hinted.

Party’s Co-chair Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, in yesterday’s talks with PM Oli, asked him to step down while the PM told both leaders that he would not quit.

