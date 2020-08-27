Nepali Congress needs capable leadership: Prakashman Singh

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26

Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh has underscored the need for a capable leadership that could steer the party in the right direction.

In a virtual interaction organised by the NC’s Nepal Women’s Association, on the occasion of the 24th Memorial Day of founding president of the NWA, Mangaladevi Singh today, leader Singh said the NC leadership was losing the trust of its cadres.

“It is imperative to have the right leadership in the NC to further strengthen the party because if the NC is not strong, the democratic system won’t be strong,” he said, adding that only the NC could spearhead the economic revolution. The former deputy prime minister lauded the contribution and gallantry of late Mangaladevi, who had raised voice for the rights of Nepali women.

On the occasion, NC’s central member and Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma termed Mangaladevi as a ‘courageous’ woman. He credited the increasing number of Nepali women rising to the leadership position due to the revolution sparked by Mangaladevi.

NC central member and women department Chief Ishwori Neupane said the Constitution of Nepal had ensured the rights of women.

Another central member Sita Gurung viewed that the NWA should press for implementation of at least 33 per cent of inclusion of women as guaranteed by the NC’s statute in every ward, rural municipalities, province and the centre mechanism of the state.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook